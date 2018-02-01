Budget 2018: Rural housing scheme to boost jobs, says musician Abhay Sopori

Do you think the will revive the economy?

Not really. There is no major change and economy will continue to be as it is going right now.

What is the best thing about the

Rural housing scheme will benefit the rural areas, and thereby, generate more employment. Also, family health insurance scheme is a good step and major illnesses can be covered for an expense of up to Rs 5,00,000, which is a reasonable sum compared to the earlier amount of Rs 1,50,000.

And the worst?

I think middle-income group expected some kind of relaxation in the tax slabs. So, that’s a disappointment. Also, professionals, like artists, do not benefit much. Long-Term Capital Gains tax can also be a burden as savings will get affect.

Will the fetch political gains for the Narendra Modi government?

The looks quite rural and agro friendly. As there is just one year left before the national elections, it should benefit the government. The result of the will also get sufficient time to be understood and absorbed.