Budget 2018: Rural push to boost consumption, says chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Do you think the will revive the economy?

Definitely. It has addressed to the concerns of agriculture, infrastructure (roads and railways) and MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sectors in a big way. This will generate more jobs and result in more surplus income, which will help increase consumption and growth.

What is the best thing about the

The National Health Protection Scheme, which will benefit five crore poor families with a cover of Rs 500,000 for hospitalisation for each person, and establishing 24 new medical colleges are the best initiatives of this My own mission 'global alliance for clean cook stove' has got a boost as the government will provide Rs 80 million free gas connections to poor women. I am happy with the push to Mumbai suburban rail network with a allocation of Rs 11 billion.

And the worst?

Long-Term Capital Gain Tax

Will the fetch political gains for the Narendra Modi government?