Budget 2018 tax sops to senior citizens a big relief: Taxshe's Vandana Suri

Do you think the will revive the economy?

Corporate and philanthropic entities can now use their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) money to go beyond just training people and help in setting up healthcare and wellness centres. That itself will affect the economy in a big way, since there will be more and more people doing good work.

What is the best thing about the

Tax exemption for medical insurance for senior citizens has been raised to Rs 50,000 per annum, and the extra cover for critical illnesses is a big relief.

And the worst?

The mandatory Employee provident fund contribution being reduced for women may not be such a good thing because everyone needs pension and everyone needs more funds in the long term.

Will the fetch political gains?

I am sure the will gain some political mileage for the present government. But it’s okay as long as something good comes out of it.



Vandana Suri, Founder, Taxshe

Vandana Suri

Founder, Taxshe