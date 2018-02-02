Budget 2018: The how, what, when, where and why of Arun Jaitley's LTCG tax

-
FAQs on LTCG tax
Long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equity investments has been reintroduced after 14 years. Until now, gains made on shares held for more than a year were exempt from taxes. The Union Budget proposes to levy LTCG tax of 10 per cent starting April 1. Most of your FAQs are answered below:
Only investors who earn profits in excess of Rs 100,000 on their equity investment in a financial year will have to pay 10 per cent LTCG.
LTCG tax of 10 per cent will come into effect from April 1, 2018.
Yes. All existing equity investments will come under the LTCG ambit. However, the cost of acquisition for all existing investments will be the original purchase price or the highest quoted price on January 31, whichever is higher. In stock market terms. This is called grandfathering.
Suppose X buys 1,000 shares of Reliance Industries at Rs 500 on January 1, 2016. The shares quoted a highest price of Rs 1,000 on January 31, 2018. X sells the shares on July 1, 2018 for Rs 2,000 apiece. The actual profit made by X is Rs 1,500,000 {2,000-500=1,500*1,000}. However, the 10 per cent LTCG tax will be levied on Rs 1 million {2,000 (selling price)-1,000 (Jan 31 price)=1,000*1,000 (no, of shares held}.
No. The new rules will apply from April 1, 2018.
No. Short-term capital gains, or STCG (that’s gains made on sale of shares held for less than 12 months) will continue to attract a flat 15 per cent.
