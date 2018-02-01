Budget 2018: What Standard deduction and tax on dividend mean for you

Budget 2018 had mixed tidings for salaried employees and investors. While the finance minister introduced a for all salaried employees, at the same time he raised the cess levied on income tax. For investors, there was also the negative of income from equity mutual funds (beside long-term capital gains or LTCG tax).





A of Rs 40,000 has been introduced for all salaried employees. Suresh Surana, founder, RSM India, explains this is not quite a gift from the finance minister. “Earlier, there was medical reimbursement of Rs 15,000 and a transport allowance of Rs 19,200. Together, they amounted to Rs 34,200. Both have been taken away and in lieu the has been introduced,” he says. According to Deepesh Raghaw, founder, PersonalFinancePlan.in, a Sebi-registered investment advisor: “Now salaried employees won’t have to produce bills. The net gain in terms of higher deduction is only Rs 5,800.”\

Earlier, salaried employees paid education cess and a secondary and higher education cess, amounting to three per cent of income tax, and a surcharge. Now, they will have to pay a health and education cess of four per cent.





