Budget focus on tax administration reforms

Most measures to benefit govt's programmes but more could have been done, says a PwC analysis

Most measures to benefit govt's programmes but more could have been done, says a PwC analysis

Direct tax provisions Budget 2017 was presented in the backdrop of several momentous global events and the government’s demonetisation initiative. The finance minister’s theme of “Transform, Energise and Clean India”, in tax terms, translated into measures to address tax avoidance, a fillip to the ease of doing business, a focus on infrastructure (primarily real estate), and tax administration reforms. Some key tax proposals are discussed below. Digital economy and “less cash” economy Cash payments The ...

Kaushik Mukerjee