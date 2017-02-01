Budget gave priority to railway infrastructure, says Suresh Prabhu

On a day when history was created by presenting the first in which railway finances got merged with the General and the operating ratio for the financial year 2017-18 was kept at 94.5, Minister sounded ambitious about the future of Railways. In a media interaction, Prabhu spoke about the priority being given to safety and the need for more funds for to move ahead.

What is your immediate take on the Budget?

For the first time in the history of railways, a Rs 1 lakh crore safety fund has been announced. That was the exact amount that we have given to the Finance Ministry. We are giving focus to issues related to safety and station development. In the coming week only, the ministry is going to invite tenders for development of 23 new stations. In addition to this, focus has been given on cleanliness. We have also launched a mission "41K", which will target a savings of Rs 41,000 crore on energy bill by 2025. will also convert 500 stations into differently-abled friendly.

We have also laid roadmap to come up with 1,000 mega watt of solar energy units. Our major focus is on safety only. All the trains announced in the last will be coming up in the next few months only.

As far as in general is concerned, I believe this is an important time for the country as we are going through two historic phases -- demonetisation and GST implementation. Because of demonetisation, the rate of savings in Indian economy has improved and it will help in us having a higher growth. Hence, the gave priority to and social spending.

The gross budgetary support for the year is coming to around Rs 55,000 crore. That means, you will have to find the remaining money, how are you going about it?

The capital expenditure in the estimate is around Rs 1,31,000 crore. We have to look for extra-budgetary resources. Since, the finance minister has only announced the capex plan, it is the duty of the finance ministry also to help us in finding that money. Any debt by a body like is a debt of the government too. We are also encouraging joint ventures with the state governments. A lot of non-NDA states like Karnataka and Kerala have shown their interest in being a part of joint ventures with the railways. As far as safety fund is concerned, we are in talks with even foreign countries like Japan to know the best global practices.

Considering the current global scenario, is declining freight traffic a concern for you?

As the finance minister, there is is a huge competition coming to the railways, not even in India, but globally. On one side, roads are completely privatised and competition from airlines as well. We have certain public service obligations as well. Hence to look into tariffs and its revisions, we are already creating a rail development authority a Cabinet note is floated.

The dedicated reserve fund (DRF) used for maintenance has more than halved this year. How will the manage this, as you are now having increased focus on safety? How different do you think is a merged Budget?

This is another issue. Normally, the money that is going for social obligation should be reimbursed. We have a social obligation of above Rs 30,000 crore, how this will be reimbursed should be looked into.

Now, because of the merger we will not have to pay the dividend anymore.