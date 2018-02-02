Budget: Govt trying to hoodwink people, has polls on its mind, says Left

-
The Left parties called the Budget a “big jumla” of the government with elections on its mind.
“This Budget, being the last one for this government, clearly shows it is announcing the schemes keeping in mind the coming Lok Sabha polls. It is a campaign for them. We consider it as a big jumla. We think it is an election campaign as talks are going on for early elections,” CPI(M) Lok Sabha leader Mohd Salim said.
CPI leader D Raja said the Budget shows the “desperate attempts of the government to hoodwink the people” in 2018, in which several state polls will take place and “probably the Lok Sabha polls too”. “It is not a growth-oriented Budget. There are no certain attempts for employment generation.
The government has talked about doubling the farmer’s income, but for that the agricultural growth should increase up to 12 per cent. That is not there.” The CPI(M) said though the government has announced various schemes, but just like the previous Budget. Party chief Sitaram Yechury said the Budget was “a textbook exercise in post-truth and unconnected to ground realities.
No specific details of their implementation have been given. "Even Scheduled Castes and Tribes have lost their priority in government schemes," Salim said.
