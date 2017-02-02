Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Budget Impact

Budget impact: Realtors line up with projects
Business Standard

Budget impact: Merger may create 2-3 oil and gas mammoths

If all the companies are joined together, it would create the biggest company in India

Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi 

The oil and gas sector would have two or three mega-companies and not one single entity through the merger of 13 oil public sector undertakings, as was announced in the Budget. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on Wednesday said the government was planning to merge all the public sector undertakings in the oil and gas sector to create an integrated company. When asked about this, an official close to the development said, “It may lead to the merger of several mini-ratnas into maharatnas and navratnas to form at least three or four big companies.” The new companies are ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Budget impact: Merger may create 2-3 oil and gas mammoths

If all the companies are joined together, it would create the biggest company in India

If all the companies are joined together, it would create the biggest company in India The oil and gas sector would have two or three mega-companies and not one single entity through the merger of 13 oil public sector undertakings, as was announced in the Budget. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on Wednesday said the government was planning to merge all the public sector undertakings in the oil and gas sector to create an integrated company. When asked about this, an official close to the development said, “It may lead to the merger of several mini-ratnas into maharatnas and navratnas to form at least three or four big companies.” The new companies are ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Budget impact: Merger may create 2-3 oil and gas mammoths

If all the companies are joined together, it would create the biggest company in India

The oil and gas sector would have two or three mega-companies and not one single entity through the merger of 13 oil public sector undertakings, as was announced in the Budget. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on Wednesday said the government was planning to merge all the public sector undertakings in the oil and gas sector to create an integrated company. When asked about this, an official close to the development said, “It may lead to the merger of several mini-ratnas into maharatnas and navratnas to form at least three or four big companies.” The new companies are ...

image
Business Standard
177 22