Budget impact: Tax concession to boost masala bond market

Rupee-denominated offshore bonds ('masala bonds'), are to get a boost, with the Union Budget proposing to extend the concessional withholding tax rate of five per cent by three years to July 2020. And, exempting taxation on transfer of such bonds for non-residents. In line with an earlier announcement, the Finance Bill proposed to extend the concessional withholding tax rate of five per cent as currently applicable to foreign currency bonds and external commercial borrowings to masala bonds issued before July 1, 2020. Further, offshore transfer of masala bonds, issued ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?