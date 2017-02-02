Budget impact: Withdrawal of sugar subsidy to reduce offtake from states

With the Centre deciding against providing subsidy to state governments on sugar
in public distribution system (PDS), which was Rs 4,500 crore a year, this year the subsidy is expected to be confined to only Rs 200 crore — because of which lower offtake of sugar
sales for PDS
and ration shops is expected.
Indian Sugar Mills
Association (ISMA) said in a note that as a result of the subsidy withdrawal in the Union Budget
presented on Wednesday, some states who maintain buffer for distribution through ration shops may not do so in future. This will reduce offtake of sugar.
According the ISMA, fall in sugar
consumption, which is derived from sugar
offtake data, suggest that the falling trend seen post-demonetisation continued in January as well. Last year in January 2016, almost 25 lakh tonnes of sugar
was dispatched by sugar
mills, whereas the offtake has been significantly lower in January 2017. The trend noticed in October-December 2016 regarding sugar
sales by mills
was lower by 5.5 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 Sugar
Season (SS), which is continuing in January 2017 also.
Official said that the falling consumption and likelihood of lower offtake for PDS
due to withdrawal of subsidy improves domestic sugar
availability position and hence, "there is no need to hurriedly relax import of the sweetener."
As on 31 January, 2017, sugar mills
in the country have produced 12.85 million tonnes of sugar, as compared to 14.28 million tonnes produced last season on the corresponding date. About 334 sugar mills
are still operating in the current SS, whereas 494 sugar mills
were operating last year at the end of January. Maharashtra
has seen largest fall in production, pushing it lower in top sugar
producing states league with Uttar Pradesh
(UP) again taking top slot after many years, according to ISMA
data released on Thursday.
Sugar mills
in UP have produced 45.59 lakh tonnes of sugar
till 31 January 2017, as against 35.94 lakh tonnes year-on-year, i.e. almost 10 lakh tonnes more than last year. According to field reports on yield and drawal of cane for sugar
production, sugar mills
in UP are expected to produce another 39-40 lakh tonnes of sugar. In 2006-07 SS, sugar mills
in UP had produced about 38 lakh tonnes of sugar
till 31 January, 2007 and in the balance crushing period produced about 47 lakh tonnes, taking the total production to over 85 lakh tonnes. The cane acreage in 2016-17 SS in UP is also similar to that in 2006-07 but the area under high yielding and high sugar
recovery varieties is more.
In Maharashtra, sugar mills
have so far produced 36.76 lakh tons of sugar, compared with 54.17 lakh tonnes produced by them last year same period. 58 sugar mills
continue to crush sugarcane in the State, mostly in the southern part of Maharashtra
in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara Districts. ISMA
has cut total sugar
production estimate for the current season to 21.3 million tonnes.