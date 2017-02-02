Budget impact: Withdrawal of sugar subsidy to reduce offtake from states

With the Centre deciding against providing subsidy to state governments on in public distribution system (PDS), which was Rs 4,500 crore a year, this year the subsidy is expected to be confined to only Rs 200 crore — because of which lower offtake of sales for and ration shops is expected.

Indian Association (ISMA) said in a note that as a result of the subsidy withdrawal in the Union presented on Wednesday, some states who maintain buffer for distribution through ration shops may not do so in future. This will reduce offtake of sugar.

According the ISMA, fall in consumption, which is derived from offtake data, suggest that the falling trend seen post-demonetisation continued in January as well. Last year in January 2016, almost 25 lakh tonnes of was dispatched by mills, whereas the offtake has been significantly lower in January 2017. The trend noticed in October-December 2016 regarding sales by was lower by 5.5 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 Season (SS), which is continuing in January 2017 also.

Official said that the falling consumption and likelihood of lower offtake for due to withdrawal of subsidy improves domestic availability position and hence, "there is no need to hurriedly relax import of the sweetener."

As on 31 January, 2017, in the country have produced 12.85 million tonnes of sugar, as compared to 14.28 million tonnes produced last season on the corresponding date. About 334 are still operating in the current SS, whereas 494 were operating last year at the end of January. has seen largest fall in production, pushing it lower in top producing states league with (UP) again taking top slot after many years, according to data released on Thursday.

in UP have produced 45.59 lakh tonnes of till 31 January 2017, as against 35.94 lakh tonnes year-on-year, i.e. almost 10 lakh tonnes more than last year. According to field reports on yield and drawal of cane for production, in UP are expected to produce another 39-40 lakh tonnes of sugar. In 2006-07 SS, in UP had produced about 38 lakh tonnes of till 31 January, 2007 and in the balance crushing period produced about 47 lakh tonnes, taking the total production to over 85 lakh tonnes. The cane acreage in 2016-17 SS in UP is also similar to that in 2006-07 but the area under high yielding and high recovery varieties is more.

In Maharashtra, have so far produced 36.76 lakh tons of sugar, compared with 54.17 lakh tonnes produced by them last year same period. 58 continue to crush sugarcane in the State, mostly in the southern part of in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara Districts. has cut total production estimate for the current season to 21.3 million tonnes.