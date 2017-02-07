CAs, merchant bankers to be fined for filing incorrect information

From April one this year onwards, chartered accountants, and valuers can't escape the responsibility of filing incorrect information in certificates or reports of income tax assessees.

They will be fined Rs 10,000 for each such certificate or report, according to a provision in the for 2017-18.

For this purpose, the proposed to insert a new section 271J in the Income Tax Act.

"Under Section 271J... we have entrusted responsibility with chartered accountants, valuers and who file audit, valuation reports and other things... So, if they file any incorrect information in the returns, they are also liable for a token penalty of Rs 10,000," Chairman said at a post- interaction with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

The whole system is based on "a lot of faith on CAs and assessees and they have to be more responsible", he said.

While there are many provisions to penalise defaulting assessees, there were none to penalise CAs, and valuers.

"In order to ensure that the person furnishing report or certificate undertakes due diligence before making such certification, it is proposed to insert a new section (271J in the Act) so as to provide that if an accountant or a merchant banker or a registered valuer, furnishes incorrect information in a report or certificate, the assessing officer or the commissioner (appeals) may direct him to pay a sum of Rs 10,000 for each such report or certificate by way of penalty," a memorandum to the finance bill said.

Chandra said that the objective of the is improve tax compliance along with increasing tax base and improving ease of doing business.

Despite having a low tax, non compliance level is high, he said, adding that Indians named in various black money reports, including Panama Papers, are among the highest.

He pointed to high level of evasion of tax and tendency to export the black money to foreign shores in spite of having global practices and standards, emphasising that this has to come down.

"The department has done its bit, now it's time for taxpayers to show their respect to the law of land," he said.

On long-term capital gains tax, he said the has tried to plug gaps.

In the last few years, the tax department has detected Rs 80,000 crore sale consideration through penny stock mechanism, the chief said, adding that this was used for conversion of black money into white.

"However, neither we have changed the capital tax regime nor we have changed any law. So, whosoever was getting the benefit of long-term capital gains through ESOP, IPO and FPO is not going to change," the chief said.

Nothing is going to change except misuse, he clarified.