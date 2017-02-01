Budget in 2 minutes

-
Excise and service tax left untouched in light of GST
The finance minister said Implementation of GST will bring more taxes to the Central and state governments because of the widening of the tax net, adding that he had preferred not to make many changes in the current regime of excise and service tax because these are soon to be replaced by GST.
FPIs to be exempt from transfer provisions
The government will exempt Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) Category I & II from indirect transfer provisions. Such provisions will also not apply in case of redemption of shares or interests outside India as a result of redemption or sale of investment in India which is chargeable to tax in India.
New return form on the cards to widen tax net
To expand the tax net, the government will introduce a one-page form to be filed as Income Tax Return for individuals having taxable incomes of up to ~5 lakh from other than business income. Such individuals who file a return for the first time will not be subject to scrutiny in the first year.
Time for revising tax returns cut to 12 months
To allow people to claim refunds speedily, the time allowed for revising a tax return is being reduced to 12 months from the completion of a financial year, at par with the time for filing of returns. The time for completion of scrutiny assessments is also being compressed.
