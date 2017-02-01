Budget in 2 minutes

Excise and service left untouched in light of GST



The finance minister said Implementation of will bring more taxes to the Central and state governments because of the widening of the net, adding that he had preferred not to make many changes in the current regime of excise and service because these are soon to be replaced by GST.



FPIs to be exempt from transfer provisions



The government will exempt Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) Category I & II from indirect transfer provisions. Such provisions will also not apply in case of redemption of shares or interests outside India as a result of redemption or sale of investment in India which is chargeable to in India.



New return form on the cards to widen net



To expand the net, the government will introduce a one-page form to be filed as Income Return for individuals having taxable incomes of up to ~5 lakh from other than business income. Such individuals who file a return for the first time will not be subject to scrutiny in the first year.



Time for revising returns cut to 12 months



To allow people to claim refunds speedily, the time allowed for revising a return is being reduced to 12 months from the completion of a financial year, at par with the time for filing of returns. The time for completion of scrutiny assessments is also being compressed.





Professionals can pay advance in one instalment



This year, there is something more for professionals with receipts of up to ~50 lakh per year. A new scheme for presumptive taxation was announced last year. People in this bracket will now be permitted to pay advance in one instalment, instead of the current four instalments.

Holding period for capital gains on property cut



The holding period for calculating long-term gain from immovable property is to be reduced from three years to two years. Also, the base year for indexation is to be changed from April 1, 1981, to April 1, 2001, for all classes of assets. This will reduce the capital gains liability.

MAT carry-forward allowed for 15 years



To allow companies to use MAT credit in future years, carry-forward of MAT will be allowed for up to a period of 15 years, instead of 10 years at present. Although the plan for phasing out exemptions will kick in from April 1, 2017, the full benefit of this will be available only after seven to 10 years.

Income for small companies cut to 25%



In order to make micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) more viable and also to encourage firms to migrate to this format (from non-corporate structures), the income for smaller companies with annual turnover of up to ~50 crore is being reduced to 25 per cent.

department to go high-tech to plug evasion



The finance minister said the authorities were trying to maximise the use of information technology to remove human contact with assesses as well as to plug avoidance. The use of e-assessment is to be stepped up. The department is also using a lot of data mining capability, both in-house and outsourced.



Concession to small players who pay digitally



For small and medium tax-payers whose turnover is up to ~2 crore, six per cent of turnover received by non-cash means will be counted as presumptive income, in order to promote digitisation. At present, eight per cent of their turnover is counted as presumptive income.