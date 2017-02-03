Budget math is credible: Abhinav Khanna

Govt's focus on the infrastructure sector is a step in the right direction, says Abhinav Khanna

The markets gave a thumbs up to most Budget proposals that sought to soothe nerves post the note ban impact. Abhinav Khanna, managing director and head of equity, Citi India tells Puneet Wadhwa that the government’s focus on the infrastructure sector is a step in the right direction, and it looks keen to continue on that path. Edited excerpts: What are your key takeaways from the Budget proposals? The Budget has balanced fiscal consolidation with growth stimulus. We believe that the Budget mathematics is credible and backed by achievable revenue projections. Gross tax ...

