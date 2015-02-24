Budget may bring good news for salaried class

Every year when the Union finance minister presents the speech, the ‘aam aadmi’ looks to him with expectation for reducing their tax liability.It is possible that there would be some moves in this regard in the coming one. The minister has already said he's “not in favour of taxing low income groups”.He might announce a rise in the exemption limit by around Rs 50,000 a year, taking the total exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh.