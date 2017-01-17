Budget may see shift from social welfare to basic income transfers

But what will be the quantum of transfer and how will it be funded?

But what will be the quantum of transfer and how will it be funded?

Last week, Jammu & Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu proposed a monumental change in the current subsidy architecture of the state. The idea is revolutionary: Drabu has proposed a basic income transfer to all those living below the poverty line – in place of the social welfare schemes that are being run at present. The announcement is widely seen as a precursor to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announcing in the Union Budget, scheduled for February 1, a similar transition. While there have been news reports conflicting the basic nature of the transfer – ...

Ishan Bakshi