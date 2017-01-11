Budget 2017 might restore standard deduction

Standard deduction for personal income tax might return after 12 years in the Union Budget for 2017-18, if the finance ministry accepts recommendations of the tax simplification committee chaired by ex-judge R V Easwar. Sources say the panel, in its second report given recently to the ministry, has suggested doing so. Standard deduction was given as a lump-sum benefit towards cost to income till 2003-04. In simple terms, it refers to a deduction allowed in income tax, irrespective of expenses incurred or investment made by assessees. "Standard ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?