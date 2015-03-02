The All Odisha Devanga Mahasangha (AODM), the federation of traditional weavers in the state, has decried the Union Budget for neglecting the handloom sector.
While prime minister, Narendra Modi sent out the right vibes to encourage the manufacturing sector through his 'Make in India' campaign, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley has ignored this aspect and has not announced any special support to the handloom sector, said AODM president T Gopi.
Read our full coverage on Union Budget
"After agriculture, it is the handloom sector which provides the highest employment to the people. Around one million weaver families are there in the state. The handloom industries in the country, particularly in the state, need adequate support from the government. But the sector seems to have been totally ignored in the Budget", he stated.
The federation has demanded increase in subsidy of yarn from 10 per cent at present to 20 per cent and establishment of raw material banks in each district, particularly those with high concentration of weavers.
"Since 10 per cent subsidy in yarn is not remunerative to the handloom workers to compete with the textile industries, we have demanded increase in subsidy to at least 20 per cent", said Gopi,
The federation has also demanded different facilities like interest-free loan to the weavers, subsidy on handloom equipment, housing facilities to the homeless weaver families, free treatment to all weaver families below poverty line (BPL) and free education to their children.
Besides, the federation has pitched for setting up of the National Institute of Design (NID), a premier design institute under the Unionn ministry of commerce and textiles at Berhampur.
Budget no cheer for handloom weavers
The federation has demanded increase in subsidy of yarn from 10% at present to 20% and establishment of raw material banks in each district, particularly those with high concentration of weavers
BS Reporter |
http://mybs.in/2RtlDhI
The All Odisha Devanga Mahasangha (AODM), the federation of traditional weavers in the state, has decried the Union Budget for neglecting the handloom sector.
- Get your WarehouseMakeoverAlined with Printronix printers
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE. In just 2 min.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU