Budget Nuts & Bolts

Rs 2,200 crore for initiative

The next phase of Skill Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) will be launched in 2017-18 with an allocation of Rs 2,200 crore. STRIVE will focus on improving the quality and relevance of and strengthen apprenticeship programmes.



Employment generation in leather sector

The government proposes to introduce a special scheme that will focus on creating employment in the leatherand footwear industries in the country. This will be on the lines of the already-launched special scheme for creating employment in the textile sector.



5 tourism zones, Incredible India 2.0

The Budget proposes to set-up five Special Tourism Zones, driven by SPVs in partnership with the states. Since tourism is a big creator of jobs and has a multiplier impact on the economy, the Incredible India 2.0 campaign is being launched across the world to promote India as a tourist attraction.



Coverage of Fasal Bima Yojana enhanced

The reach of is to be enhanced from 30 per cent of cropped area in 2016-17 to 40 per cent in 2017-18 and 50 per cent in 2018-19. For 2017-18, Rs 9,000 crore has been provided. The sum insured has more than doubled from Rs 69,000 crore in Kharif 2015 to Rs 141,625 crore in Kharif 2016.



‘Innovative’ fund for secondary education

The government has proposed to create an innovative fund for secondary education for ensuring universal access, gender parity and quality improvement. This will include ICT-enabled learning, transformation and the focus will be on 3,479 educationally backward blocks in the country.



e-NAM to be expanded to 585 APMCs

The coverage of the National Agricultural Market (e-NAM) will be expanded from the current 250 markets to 585 APMCs. Assistance up to a ceiling of Rs 75 lakh will be provided to every e-NAM market to establish cleaning, grading and packaging facilities, to add value to farmers’ produce.





The government allocated Rs 10,000 crore for BharatNet, to connect more than 150,000 gram panchayats withWi-Fi access in 2017-18. This will help achieve the Digital India mission’s goals and help reach rural areas, enabling digital transactions, education and skilling.The government will promote use of the BHIM app by offering incentives to both users and merchants. It will also push banks to introduce one million PoS systems by March 2017 and 20 lakh Aadhaar Pay PoS systems by September 2017, to meet the target of 2,500 crore digital transactions in 2017-18.India has got 250 investment proposals for electronics manufacturing in two years. Rs 745 crore have been earmarked as incentives to promote India as a global hub. Duties have been increased on PCBs for smartphones, and reduced on biometric scanners for digital payment units.The government plans to launch an online education platform, SWAYAM, with 350 courses that will act as virtual classrooms. Students will be able to participate in discussions, take tests and earn grades. SWAYAM will also be accessible through DTH channels.The government is looking to get primary agriculture credit societies (PACs), crucial for loan disbursements in rural areas, integrated with the backend of district central cooperative banks. It would take Rs 1,900 crore to get the 65,000 PACs online. This will help government to pay subsidies directly to farmers.The government has increased the budget provision under MGNREGA to Rs 48,000 crore. The increased budget will go into geo-tagging all MGNREGA assets and putting them in the public domain. The use of satellite data would help in better monitoring and accountability of funds.

Team for cyber security of financial sector

The Budget proposes to establish a Computer Emergency Response Team for the Financial Sector (CERT-Fin) to work in close coordination with all financial sector regulators and other stakeholders. This is being done to ensure stepped-up cyber security for the financial sector.

Mega oil restructuring on the cards

The government intends to create an integrated public sector ‘oil major’ which will be able to match the performance of international and domestic private sector oil and gas companies. The finance minister said such restructuring will result in a capacity to bear higher risks, avail economies of scale, and create more value.

New public sector companies’ ETF to be launched

Following the response to an exchange trade fund (ETF), comprising shares of 10 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), a new ETF with diversified CPSE stocks and other government holdings will be launched in 2017-18. The government will continue to use ETFs as a vehicle for further disinvestment of shares.

Incentives for BHIM, merchants’ payment system

The government will launch two schemes to promote usage of BHIM. These are a referral bonus scheme for individuals and a cashback scheme for merchants. Aadhaar Pay, a merchant version of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, will be launched shortly for those who do not have debit cards, mobile wallets, mobile phones.

Payments Regulatory Board to be set up in RBI

The government will review the Payment and Settlement Systems Act. To begin with, it is proposed to create a Payments Regulatory Board in the Reserve Bank of India by replacing the existing Board for Regulation and Supervision of Payment and Settlement Systems. Necessary amendments are proposed to this effect in the Finance Bill 2017.

Online pension disbursal for defence staff

A web-based interactive Pension Disbursement System for defence pensioners will be established for making pension payments. A Centralised Defence Travel System has also been developed through which travel tickets can be booked online by soldiers and officers. Hence, no standing in queues.