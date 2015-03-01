Budget packs a punch for infrastructure sector: Ajit Gulabchand

The finance minister's acknowledgement that spending on infrastructure spend was inadequate is greatly welcome.The has given a push to infrastructure and the huge expenditure planned is a welcome move for the sector.The promise to create and deepen the debt bond market in India so private sector can raise long term money is a step in the right direction, and addresses a long felt unfulfilled need.A Bill to help settle disputes, the amendments to the and the Procurement Law,will go a long way in making Contracting robust.Recognising and taking on the sovereign risk on PPP concessions, where the risks were earlier cast upon the private sector is a step in the right direction.India continues to very highly taxed, after taking all applicable taxes it works out to be 46%. The first step to reduce this has started, by reducing corporate tax in the coming year.Lending sector reforms have also been initiated by creating a monetary policy committee in the RBI and starting a separate debt management agency will aid in bringing financial sector reforms.Overall a good and in the right direction, no big bang announcements, however, outcome will depend on its implementation according to schedule.