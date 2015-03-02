Budget pro-rich, pro-corporate: Tarun Gogoi

chief minister has termed the 2015-16 general as "pro-rich" and "pro-corporate" and said "it got no element of getting acche din" for common people. Gogoi said that people of expected more but the did not "give anything substantial".



On the enhanced fund allocation for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the budget, Gogoi said that it was done because of the pressure from opposition parties, including Congress party.

"The people of and Northeast found no reason to cheer as the remained silent on the steps for employment generation, flood and erosion. Relief to the agrarian class should have been more if the Centre really wanted to bring acche din especially to 75 per cent of the people of who are associated with agriculture. Instead of bringing black money back, the Centre has resorted to an escape route and assured a legislation to deal with black money," said Gogoi.



Gogoi also said that though the state had demanded steps for strengthening micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in Assam, the provided no incentives to the thus delving a blow to the efforts of the state in employment generation.



On the announcement to set up All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Assam, Gogoi said the announcement was to "hoodwink" the people of



Gogoi, however, thanked the 14th Finance Commission for increasing the devolution of fund to the states to 42 per cent.