Budget raises service tax rate, widens base

Eating out, using a mobile phone and travelling by air are among the things that will cost more with the government announcing an increase in service The definition of services has also been widened to include more services in the net.The announced an increase in service from 12.36 per cent to 14 per cent for 2015-16. The government, however, tried to soften the blow by saying that this would facilitate the transition to the Goods and Services (GST), targeted to come into force in 2016-17. The increased rate will come into effect once the Finance Bill is passed by Parliament and enacted into a law, which generally happens in June.This step will help the government earn 24.76 per cent more revenues from services at Rs 2.09 lakh crore in 2015-16 as against Rs 1.68 lakh crore in the revised estimate for the current financial year.However, for 2014-15, services, which is a dominant sector of India’s economy, will yield much lower revenues than what was estimated earlier. The had expected that the sector would boost the kitty by Rs 21.59 lakh crore, but it is estimated that the collections would be 22.15 per cent lower than that.