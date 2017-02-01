Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Industry

Universal Basic Income not feasible in near run, says Madan Sabnavis
Business Standard

Budget's impact on Nifty 50 companies: EY analysis

MAT carry forward upped to 15 yrs, extension of 5% withholding tax among the Budget's announcements

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

bud-17-budget, budget

With Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) carry forward being upped to 15 years, extension of a concessional five per cent withholding tax for the next three years and other provisions being announced in Budget 2017-18, EY analyses how the Nifty 50 companies have been impacted.

Here is a company-wise analysis of the Budget's impact:

1) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise

2) Axis Bank Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


3) Bank of Baroda

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


4) HCL Technologies Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise

  • Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income


5) HDFC Bank Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


6) Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years


7) ICICI Bank Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


8) IndusInd Bank Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment


9) Infosys Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise

  • Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income


10) Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


11) State Bank of India

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


12) Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts. 

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward.

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income. 

13) Tech Mahindra Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts. 

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward.

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income. 

14) Wipro Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts. 

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward.

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income. 

15) Yes Bank Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


16) Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

17) ACC Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 


18) Ambuja Cements Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 


19) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.


20) GAIL (India) Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Reduction in customs and excise duty rates of certain specified machineries/ parts/ material for power generation  


21) Grasim Industries Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020


22) Larsen & Toubro Ltd
 

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 


23) NTPC Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Reduction in customs and excise duty rates of certain specified machineries/ parts/ material for power generation  


24) Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Reduction in customs and excise duty rates of certain specified machineries/ parts/ material for power generation  


25) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 


26) Reliance Industries Ltd
 

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise


27) Tata Power Co. Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Reduction in customs and excise duty rates of certain specified machineries/ parts/ material for power generation  

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 


28) UltraTech Cement Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 


29) Bajaj Auto Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.


30) Bosch Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.


31) Eicher Motors Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.

  • SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking. 

  • Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.


32) Hero Motor Corp Ltd


  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.

  • SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking. 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.


33) Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd


  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.

  • SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking. 

  • Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

34) Maruti Suzuki India Ltd


  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.

  • SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking. 

  • Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

35) Tata Motors Ltd (DVR)


  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.

  • SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking. 

  • Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

36) Tata Motors Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.

  • SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking. 

  • Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

37) Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

38) Bharti Airtel Ltd

  • No clarification brought for clearing ambiguity around amortisation of license fee prior to 1.4.2016. 

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • TDS on payments made to call centres reduced from 10 per cent to 2 per cent

39) Bharti Infratel Ltd

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.


40) Cipla Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

41) Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure 

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

42) Idea Cellular Ltd

  • No clarification brought for clearing ambiguity around amortisation of license fee prior to 1.4.2016. 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.


43) Lupin Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

44) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

45) Asian Paints Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Secondary transfer pricing adjustment proposed where money is not remitted to India in accordance with primary transfer pricing adjustment.

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • BCD reduced on specified chemicals & petrochemicals

46) Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

  • BCD reduced on specified chemicals & petrochemicals

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

47) Hindustan Unilever Ltd


  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Secondary transfer pricing adjustment proposed where money is not remitted to India in accordance with primary transfer pricing adjustment.

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • Increase in export duty on specified aluminium ores and concentrates

  • Excise duty exemption on certain waste and scrap of precious metals or metals clad subject to condition


48) I T C Ltd


  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Secondary transfer pricing adjustment proposed where money is not remitted to India in accordance with primary transfer pricing adjustment.

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • Increase in basic excise duty on handmade & machine made paper rolled biris

  • Increase in basic & additional excise duty, health cess on cigarette, tobacco products and Pan Masala


49) Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd


  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

50) Coal India Ltd


  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

51) Hindalco Industries Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

52) Tata Steel Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

  • BCD reduced on MgO coated cold rolled steel coils for use in manufacture of CRGO steel

  • Increase in export duty on specified aluminium ores and concentrates

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Budget's impact on Nifty 50 companies: EY analysis

MAT carry forward upped to 15 yrs, extension of 5% withholding tax among the Budget's announcements

MAT carry forward upped to 15 yrs, extension of 5% withholding tax among the Budget's announcements
With Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) carry forward being upped to 15 years, extension of a concessional five per cent withholding tax for the next three years and other provisions being announced in Budget 2017-18, EY analyses how the Nifty 50 companies have been impacted.

Here is a company-wise analysis of the Budget's impact:

1) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise

2) Axis Bank Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


3) Bank of Baroda

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


4) HCL Technologies Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise

  • Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income


5) HDFC Bank Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


6) Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years


7) ICICI Bank Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


8) IndusInd Bank Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment


9) Infosys Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise

  • Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income


10) Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


11) State Bank of India

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


12) Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts. 

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward.

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income. 

13) Tech Mahindra Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts. 

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward.

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income. 

14) Wipro Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts. 

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward.

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income. 

15) Yes Bank Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


16) Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

17) ACC Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 


18) Ambuja Cements Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 


19) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.


20) GAIL (India) Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Reduction in customs and excise duty rates of certain specified machineries/ parts/ material for power generation  


21) Grasim Industries Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020


22) Larsen & Toubro Ltd
 

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 


23) NTPC Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Reduction in customs and excise duty rates of certain specified machineries/ parts/ material for power generation  


24) Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Reduction in customs and excise duty rates of certain specified machineries/ parts/ material for power generation  


25) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 


26) Reliance Industries Ltd
 

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise


27) Tata Power Co. Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Reduction in customs and excise duty rates of certain specified machineries/ parts/ material for power generation  

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 


28) UltraTech Cement Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 


29) Bajaj Auto Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.


30) Bosch Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.


31) Eicher Motors Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.

  • SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking. 

  • Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.


32) Hero Motor Corp Ltd


  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.

  • SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking. 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.


33) Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd


  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.

  • SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking. 

  • Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

34) Maruti Suzuki India Ltd


  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.

  • SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking. 

  • Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

35) Tata Motors Ltd (DVR)


  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.

  • SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking. 

  • Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

36) Tata Motors Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.

  • SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking. 

  • Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

37) Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

38) Bharti Airtel Ltd

  • No clarification brought for clearing ambiguity around amortisation of license fee prior to 1.4.2016. 

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • TDS on payments made to call centres reduced from 10 per cent to 2 per cent

39) Bharti Infratel Ltd

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.


40) Cipla Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

41) Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure 

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

42) Idea Cellular Ltd

  • No clarification brought for clearing ambiguity around amortisation of license fee prior to 1.4.2016. 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.


43) Lupin Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

44) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

45) Asian Paints Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Secondary transfer pricing adjustment proposed where money is not remitted to India in accordance with primary transfer pricing adjustment.

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • BCD reduced on specified chemicals & petrochemicals

46) Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

  • BCD reduced on specified chemicals & petrochemicals

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

47) Hindustan Unilever Ltd


  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Secondary transfer pricing adjustment proposed where money is not remitted to India in accordance with primary transfer pricing adjustment.

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • Increase in export duty on specified aluminium ores and concentrates

  • Excise duty exemption on certain waste and scrap of precious metals or metals clad subject to condition


48) I T C Ltd


  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Secondary transfer pricing adjustment proposed where money is not remitted to India in accordance with primary transfer pricing adjustment.

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • Increase in basic excise duty on handmade & machine made paper rolled biris

  • Increase in basic & additional excise duty, health cess on cigarette, tobacco products and Pan Masala


49) Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd


  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

50) Coal India Ltd


  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

51) Hindalco Industries Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

52) Tata Steel Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

  • BCD reduced on MgO coated cold rolled steel coils for use in manufacture of CRGO steel

  • Increase in export duty on specified aluminium ores and concentrates
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Budget's impact on Nifty 50 companies: EY analysis

MAT carry forward upped to 15 yrs, extension of 5% withholding tax among the Budget's announcements

With Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) carry forward being upped to 15 years, extension of a concessional five per cent withholding tax for the next three years and other provisions being announced in Budget 2017-18, EY analyses how the Nifty 50 companies have been impacted.

Here is a company-wise analysis of the Budget's impact:

1) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise

2) Axis Bank Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


3) Bank of Baroda

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


4) HCL Technologies Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise

  • Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income


5) HDFC Bank Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


6) Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years


7) ICICI Bank Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


8) IndusInd Bank Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment


9) Infosys Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise

  • Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income


10) Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


11) State Bank of India

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


12) Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts. 

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward.

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income. 

13) Tech Mahindra Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts. 

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward.

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income. 

14) Wipro Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts. 

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward.

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income. 

15) Yes Bank Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years

  • Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment 


16) Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

17) ACC Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 


18) Ambuja Cements Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 


19) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.


20) GAIL (India) Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Reduction in customs and excise duty rates of certain specified machineries/ parts/ material for power generation  


21) Grasim Industries Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020


22) Larsen & Toubro Ltd
 

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 


23) NTPC Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Reduction in customs and excise duty rates of certain specified machineries/ parts/ material for power generation  


24) Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Reduction in customs and excise duty rates of certain specified machineries/ parts/ material for power generation  


25) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 


26) Reliance Industries Ltd
 

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise


27) Tata Power Co. Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Reduction in customs and excise duty rates of certain specified machineries/ parts/ material for power generation  

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 


28) UltraTech Cement Ltd

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 


29) Bajaj Auto Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.


30) Bosch Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.


31) Eicher Motors Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.

  • SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking. 

  • Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.


32) Hero Motor Corp Ltd


  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.

  • SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking. 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.


33) Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd


  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.

  • SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking. 

  • Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

34) Maruti Suzuki India Ltd


  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.

  • SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking. 

  • Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

35) Tata Motors Ltd (DVR)


  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.

  • SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking. 

  • Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

36) Tata Motors Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.

  • SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking. 

  • Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

37) Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

38) Bharti Airtel Ltd

  • No clarification brought for clearing ambiguity around amortisation of license fee prior to 1.4.2016. 

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • TDS on payments made to call centres reduced from 10 per cent to 2 per cent

39) Bharti Infratel Ltd

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.


40) Cipla Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

41) Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure 

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

42) Idea Cellular Ltd

  • No clarification brought for clearing ambiguity around amortisation of license fee prior to 1.4.2016. 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.


43) Lupin Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

44) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

  • Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology

  • No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward

45) Asian Paints Ltd

  • Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.

  • Secondary transfer pricing adjustment proposed where money is not remitted to India in accordance with primary transfer pricing adjustment.

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • BCD reduced on specified chemicals & petrochemicals

46) Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

  • BCD reduced on specified chemicals & petrochemicals

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

47) Hindustan Unilever Ltd


  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Secondary transfer pricing adjustment proposed where money is not remitted to India in accordance with primary transfer pricing adjustment.

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • Increase in export duty on specified aluminium ores and concentrates

  • Excise duty exemption on certain waste and scrap of precious metals or metals clad subject to condition


48) I T C Ltd


  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Secondary transfer pricing adjustment proposed where money is not remitted to India in accordance with primary transfer pricing adjustment.

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

  • Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.

  • Increase in basic excise duty on handmade & machine made paper rolled biris

  • Increase in basic & additional excise duty, health cess on cigarette, tobacco products and Pan Masala


49) Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd


  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

50) Coal India Ltd


  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

51) Hindalco Industries Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

52) Tata Steel Ltd

  • MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years 

  • Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS 

  • Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms. 

  • Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits

  • Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.

  • BCD reduced on MgO coated cold rolled steel coils for use in manufacture of CRGO steel

  • Increase in export duty on specified aluminium ores and concentrates

image
Business Standard
177 22