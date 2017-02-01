Budget's impact on Nifty 50 companies: EY analysis

-
ALSO READBudget 2017: Bonanza for farmers & agriculture, Rs 10 lakh crore allocated No more gloom as Budget 2017 gives people many reasons to cheer: Know how Postponement of Budget 2017 won't break secrecy: Deve Gowda Budget 2017: From cash ban to inflation - Jaitley's report card If Budget 2017 disappoints, Nifty could fall below 8,000
Here is a company-wise analysis of the Budget's impact:
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.
- Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years
- Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.
- Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years
- Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.
- Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts
- MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise
- Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020
- Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years
- Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020
- Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020.
- Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years
- Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020
- Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years
- Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020
- Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts
- MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise
- Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020
- Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years
- Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020
- Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years
- Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020
- Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts.
- MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income.
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020
- Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts.
- MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income.
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020
- Withholding tax rate reduced to 2 per cent from 10 per cent on call centre receipts.
- MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- Deduction under section 10AA restricted to total income.
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020
- Increase in rate for deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent of the total income
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Immovable property will now be long term where held for 2 years as against 3 years
- Custom and Excise duty exemption on specified goods for digital payment
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.
- Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.
- Reduction in customs and excise duty rates of certain specified machineries/ parts/ material for power generation
- Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020
- Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.
- Reduction in customs and excise duty rates of certain specified machineries/ parts/ material for power generation
- Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.
- Reduction in customs and excise duty rates of certain specified machineries/ parts/ material for power generation
- Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.
- MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise
- Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.
- Reduction in customs and excise duty rates of certain specified machineries/ parts/ material for power generation
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology
- Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs and RDBs extended upto June 2020
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology
- Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.
- SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking.
- Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
32) Hero Motor Corp Ltd
- Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology
- Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.
- SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking.
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology
- Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.
- SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking.
- Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology
- Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.
- SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking.
- Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology
- Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.
- SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking.
- Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology
- Decrease in duty rate on automobile components like substances used for catalytic convertors, LED lamps etc.
- SEZ deduction clarified to be reduced from total income and not from the income of the undertaking.
- Impact on purchase of vehicles in cash due to restrictions on payments exceeding INR 3L
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology
- No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- No clarification brought for clearing ambiguity around amortisation of license fee prior to 1.4.2016.
- MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- TDS on payments made to call centres reduced from 10 per cent to 2 per cent
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology
- No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward
- Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology
- No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure
- MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- No clarification brought for clearing ambiguity around amortisation of license fee prior to 1.4.2016.
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology
- No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward
- Repeal of R&D Cess on import of technology
- No extension of timeline for weighted deduction of R&D expenditure
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- MAT paid to the extent of FTC claimed cannot be carried forward
- Concessional withholding tax rate of 5 per cent on interest on ECBs extended upto June 2020.
- Secondary transfer pricing adjustment proposed where money is not remitted to India in accordance with primary transfer pricing adjustment.
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- BCD reduced on specified chemicals & petrochemicals
- BCD reduced on specified chemicals & petrochemicals
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Secondary transfer pricing adjustment proposed where money is not remitted to India in accordance with primary transfer pricing adjustment.
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- Increase in export duty on specified aluminium ores and concentrates
- Excise duty exemption on certain waste and scrap of precious metals or metals clad subject to condition
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Secondary transfer pricing adjustment proposed where money is not remitted to India in accordance with primary transfer pricing adjustment.
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.
- Limitation of interest deduction to 30 per cent of EBITDA for interest paid to associated enterprise.
- Increase in basic excise duty on handmade & machine made paper rolled biris
- Increase in basic & additional excise duty, health cess on cigarette, tobacco products and Pan Masala
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits
- Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits
- Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits
- Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.
- MAT credit to be carried forward up to 15 years
- Rationalisation of MAT provisions in line with Ind-AS
- Relaxation in domestic transfer pricing compliance norms.
- Concessional tax rate of 10 per cent introduced on income by way of transfer of carbon credits
- Higher rate of TCS has been prescribed in case of non-furnishing of PAN.
- BCD reduced on MgO coated cold rolled steel coils for use in manufacture of CRGO steel
- Increase in export duty on specified aluminium ores and concentrates