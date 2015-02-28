JUST IN
Business Standard

Budget to boost 'Make In Maharashtra': Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra chief minister says rural development will get a much needed impetus with allocation of Rs 70,000 cr

Sanjay Jog  |  Mumbai 

Devendra Fadnavis

Budget does justice to all sections. It will boost investments in Maharashtra and expedite implementation of initiatives like Make In Maharashtra and ease of doing business in the state.

The government's attempt to provide social security through new pension scheme should be hailed. Besides, the rural development will get a much needed impetus with the allocation of Rs 70,000 crore and it will also help increase jobs especially in the rural areas.
Tax free bonds will help mobilisation of funds which can be used for the development of roads, railways and irrigation projects and thereby create more jobs.

Government has focused on promotion of investments in the country which will ultimately result in increase in the economic growth. This apart, the budget proposals will also increase savings due to tax breaks.

The budget reiterates government's resolve and sincerity to curb corruption and black money.
First Published: Sat, February 28 2015. 18:13 IST

