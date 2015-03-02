Budget will give manufacturing a boost: SMEs

For small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the northern region, the Union may not provide much by way of immediate gains, but they believe that manufacturing will get a boost. Units engaged in making auto components, electronic components and those catering to information technology hardware expect the relaxation in (special additional customs duty) and rollback to spur manufacturing activity.



Although no exclusive concessions have been announced for in the speech, they are optimistic about the thrust on infrastructure development.

Read our full coverage on Union Budget





According to R S Sachdeva, a senior member of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and at Chandigarh, the guidelines on investment in the will stimulate demand, and will benefit.



He added that by abolishing SAD, the government has provided a level playing field for manufacturers as well as traders. Earlier, a four per cent was available to traders in electronic components but manufacturers did not get any such concession. This will encourage domestic manufacturing, he said.



The rollback of from 10 per cent to 6.5 per cent on procuring electronic components from domestic players would also consolidate the domestic



"We are largely dependent on imported components because these tiny components are not available locally. Despite huge demand, entrepreneurs refrain from setting up such units due to the unviable tax structure. India is the most competitively placed country in manufacturing due to low wages, but the cumbersome duties dissuade the small manufacturers from expanding and diversifying. The initiatives in the may help entrepreneurs to foray into new segments," said Sachdeva.



Rakesh Aggarwal, a veteran of the Punjab scene, said that the revised norms for ESI and provident funds, that make the contribution of an employee optional, would also help This will bring more transparency into the working of and help them carry out their day-to-day operations in a systematic way, he said.