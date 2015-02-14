BUDGET WISH LIST: Auto makers seek clarity on taxation

AUTOMOBILE SECTOR: KEY DEVELOPMENTS THIS YEAR



CEO BYTE

“I hope this will lay out broad contours of the tax, revenue and expenditure road map up to 2019. With falling crude oil prices, this is also the time to facilitate India’s biggest infra push. I would expect the to address issues like housing, elementary education, primary health care and woman empowerment, too”Vice-chairman, MD & CEO, Hero MotoCorp

EXPERT VIEW



Business Standard had invited readers’ queries on the for 2015-16. A Price Waterhouse expert answers key questions



Abdul Majeed, partner, Price Waterhouse

Can we expect the excise hike to be reversed? — Sumit Singhania



The government might not announce any new concessions in excise duty. It would rather work on other key issues like developing infra — both hard and soft — simplifying the tax regime, and working on labour laws, to lay down a strong foundation for long-term growth.

Will there be anything on alternative fuel types? — Varuni



There could be incentives to promote electric vehicles, as well as alternative fuel, primarily to increase consumer awareness and boost demand for such vehicles. Success of these is critical for energy security, as India currently imports 80 per cent of its crude oil needs. And, such vehicles also reduce carbondioxide emission.

Is any subsidy likely for new and used automobile? — Varuni



There have been demands for sops on vehicle replacement. If there is such an announcement, it will help boost demand, especially in the commercial vehicle space.

Will new policies force states to cut taxes on automobile? — Varuni



Taxes up to the production cycle are normally under the central government’s control. And, states levy taxes up to the distribution stage, such as sales tax/value-added tax. Implementation of GST will address the complex indirect tax regime in India. I hope the government will give a clear road map for GST in the coming Budget, and that we will have competitive GST rates.