BUDGET WISHLIST: Industry for continued emphasis on preventive health care

- Robust growth: India’s healthcare industry, valued at $99 billion, is growing exponentially. Healthcare consumption is expected to increase progressively in the future, in line with economic growth
- Home-based healthcare: Once an unorganised and fragmented sector, it is drawing investors’ attention and becoming a technology-led industry
- Next frontiers: Significant growth and refinement of health infra is anticipated. Smaller cities and towns are the next frontiers of growth, driven by both standalone and corporate hospitals
- Expansion: Major organised players are looking to establish presence in Tier-II and -III cities. Private equity and venture capital firms’ investments in health care have surged, and the govt is emphasising on universal access to health services
Financing: Health insurance has a low penetration and out-of-pocket spending is considerably high
- Infra: There is a shortage of healthcare infra and manpower, with variations in healthcare delivery. At the end of the 12th Plan period, India will need to add at least 650,000 beds by 2017, by conservative estimates
