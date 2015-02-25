BUDGET WISHLIST: Retail firms want a definite timeline for GST rollout

- Rise of e-tail: Online marketplaces and e-commerce are disrupting business of physical retail stores
- Investments: Several e-commerce companies have received big investments lately
- Organic growth: Retailers are expanding in Tier-II and -III cities. Consumer demand in smaller towns and cities, reasonably priced real estate and a focus on local manufacturing will aid consolidation and growth of organised retailing
- Acquisitions: The year 2014-15 has seen a pick-up in acquisitions, both in retail and consumer space, and an increased interest in the food sector
- Variety: Both restaurants and food-based consumer firms have experimented with a variety of global and national cuisines and tastes
Read our full coverage on Union Budget
- GST implementation: This would go a long way in eliminating tax inefficiencies across sectors and boost manufacturing. The FMCG sector — and now e-commerce — will benefit by rationalisation of warehousing capacities in various regions. Logistics companies also stand to gain
- Private labels: Development of these by large retailers is emerging as a threat to FMCG firms and original equipment manufacturers
- Supply chain: Inefficiencies continue to be a cause for concern, especially for big-format retailers. Cold chain infra and warehousing capabilities need to be increased
- Status: No industry status for the retail sector is a drag
EXPERT VIEW
Reinventing the physical-store format and collaborations in the online and offline space will be the order of the day. E-commerce and traditional retail firms joining forces to complement each other will result in a pan-Indian coverage of consumers and boost supply chain and distribution infra. The focus will, therefore, be on growth and improving the supply chain in India.