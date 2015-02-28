Business class air travel gets costly with service tax changes

Flying in business and will become more expensive with union finance minister tweaking the structure on premium travel.

Jaitley announced a reduction in abatement in on and fares from 60 percent to 40 percent. "Consequently, would be payable on 60% of the value of fare for business class," the minister said in his speech.

Read our full coverage on Union Budget

All the three full service airlines -- Air India, and -- offer seating on domestic flights.

The reduction in abatement is in addition to increase in rates from 12 percent to 14 percent which will make all air tickets costlier. is levied on both economy and premium cabin tickets.

The aviation sector was also expecting relief in form of lower taxes on jet fuel and maintenance repair and overhaul units but government did not consider the demand. On a positive note, will receive Rs 2,500 crore of equity infusion this year. The national carrier had asked for infusion of over Rs 4,200 crore. The airline will use the funds largely for its loan repayments.

The government has also decided to extend the scheme applicable to 43 countries to 150 countries in a phased manner.

"The finance minister's announcements to restore and preserve the 25 cultural world heritage sites in the country by building visitor amenities is likely to aid tourism to historical locations. However, inclusion of entertainment facilities like amusement arcades, theme parks, water parks, concerts etc in the negative list for restricts such establishments from fully reaping the benefits of the growth in tourism. Additionally, proposed changes to increase rate to 14% will lead to a hike in air ticket prices," said Sajid Khan, Country Manager - India, South African Airways.