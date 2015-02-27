The Economic Survey 2014-15, tabled in Parliament on Friday, was high on growth but cautious on reforms. While the government’s key initiatives were spoken about in detail, some of its pet themes were mentioned several times in the document.
It was no surprise that the words ‘GDP’ and ‘growth’, reflecting a cause for concern the world over amid tight economic conditions, were used 119 and 280 times, respectively, in the first volume of the Economic Survey. Also, true to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ pitch to boost domestic manufacturing, the word ‘manufacturing; found 185 mentions and the name of the programme was used 22 times.
The services sector, one of the brightest spots of the Indian economy, was on top of the authors’ minds, too — the word ‘services’ was used 115 times.
Among other prominent buzzwords that the Economic Survey, penned by Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian, used multiple times were ‘banks’ (92 times), ‘expenditure’ (66), ‘consumption’ (48), ‘infrastructure’ (47), ‘public investment’ (46) and ‘demand’ (35). India’s emerging-market peer China was referred to 49 times in the Survey.
Buzzwords in the Economic Survey
A look at some of the key words that Volume-I of the Economic Survey has used several times
BS Reporter |
http://mybs.in/2RtCUKi
