Buzzwords in the Economic Survey

The 2014-15, tabled in Parliament on Friday, was high on but cautious on reforms. While the government’s key initiatives were spoken about in detail, some of its pet themes were mentioned several times in the document.



It was no surprise that the words ‘GDP’ and ‘growth’, reflecting a cause for concern the world over amid tight economic conditions, were used 119 and 280 times, respectively, in the first volume of the Also, true to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ pitch to boost domestic manufacturing, the word ‘manufacturing; found 185 mentions and the name of the programme was used 22 times.

The sector, one of the brightest spots of the Indian economy, was on top of the authors’ minds, too — the word ‘services’ was used 115 times.



Among other prominent buzzwords that the Economic Survey, penned by Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian, used multiple times were ‘banks’ (92 times), ‘expenditure’ (66), ‘consumption’ (48), ‘infrastructure’ (47), ‘public investment’ (46) and ‘demand’ (35). India’s emerging-market peer was referred to 49 times in the Survey.



