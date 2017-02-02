C P Gurnani: Digital gets a major focus

As expected, the Budget focused on the key priorities of the government about rural economy, poverty alleviation and progressive reforms. Some steps also revolved around revitalising the SME sector. One of the major hallmarks of the Budget was the focus on creating the right kind of digital infrastructure as the country prepares to embrace technology in a major way. The finance minister announced a slew of proposals to boost the digital economy. It involved enhanced cyber security measures through imbibing a culture of Innovation at school level or creating a technology platform for offering online courses.



It is heartening to see the government has identified the need for creation of digital and intellectual infrastructure other than the physical infrastructure.



The proposal to extend the project to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to the smallest villages allowing them access to digital services. The launch of the Digi Gaon initiative to provide tele-medicine, education and skills through digital technology are good examples of taking technology to the grass-root level. As the country moves towards a cashless economy, there was a dire need to have the right kind of cyber security mechanism to instill faith among the users. C P Gurnani

CEO & managing director, Tech Mahindra



