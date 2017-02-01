CBI gets marginal increase of 8.31% in budgetary allocation

The country's premier investigation agency CBI has been allocated Rs 695.62 crore for 2017-18, a marginal increase of 8.31 per cent from the revised allocation in previous financial year.
In the Union Budget for 2017-18 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been allocated Rs 695.62 crore, an increase of Rs 53.38 crore from last year.
CBI had been allocated Rs 727.75 crore in last year's budget, which was nearly 32 per cent more from the previous year, but in the revised estimates it got Rs 642.24 crore.
This year, the amount has been allocated for an establishment-related expenditure of the CBI which is entrusted with investigation and prosecution of corruption cases against public servants, private persons, firms and other cases of serious crime, the budget document said.
It said the budget allocation also includes provisions for CBI e-governance, modernisation of training centre, establishment of technical and forensic support units, construction of office, residential complexes of CBI branches.
