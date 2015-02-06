Changes in excise duty on automobiles unlikely: Abdul Majeed

-
I have booked an Enfield bike at Alappuzha in Kerala. The vehicle will be supplied in May 2015. Is there any chance that the price of the vehicle will increase in the Budget? If so what percentage will it be?
– Sreekumar G
Normally the price at the time of booking will prevail during the delivery as well unless the dealer has mentioned a clause that final delivery price is subject to change. Prices of vehicles will increase depending on the decision of the government to increase excise duty on vehicles in the Budget. However, this looks unlikely as the government may maintain status quo on excise duties in this Budget.
