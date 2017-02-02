Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Opinion

Budget impact: Cheap housing push to boost micro finance in sector
Business Standard

Changing tracks

Proposals for Indian Railways are welcome

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley deserves credit for charting out a distinct new path for the beleaguered Indian Railways. Presenting the proposals for the railways within the ambit of the general Budget, Mr Jaitley refrained from announcing any populist measures or new trains. In fact, in stark contrast to how Railway Budgets were presented in the past, the FM accepted that the railways were facing stiff competition from other modes of transportation and required transformative measures. The truth is that Indian Railways has been stuck in a vicious cycle wherein it has routinely failed to ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Changing tracks

Proposals for Indian Railways are welcome

Proposals for Indian Railways are welcome Finance Minister Arun Jaitley deserves credit for charting out a distinct new path for the beleaguered Indian Railways. Presenting the proposals for the railways within the ambit of the general Budget, Mr Jaitley refrained from announcing any populist measures or new trains. In fact, in stark contrast to how Railway Budgets were presented in the past, the FM accepted that the railways were facing stiff competition from other modes of transportation and required transformative measures. The truth is that Indian Railways has been stuck in a vicious cycle wherein it has routinely failed to ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Changing tracks

Proposals for Indian Railways are welcome

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley deserves credit for charting out a distinct new path for the beleaguered Indian Railways. Presenting the proposals for the railways within the ambit of the general Budget, Mr Jaitley refrained from announcing any populist measures or new trains. In fact, in stark contrast to how Railway Budgets were presented in the past, the FM accepted that the railways were facing stiff competition from other modes of transportation and required transformative measures. The truth is that Indian Railways has been stuck in a vicious cycle wherein it has routinely failed to ...

image
Business Standard
177 22