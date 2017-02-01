Cigarette shares gain; ITC hits 52-week high

Shares of cigarette companies were trading higher with the sector major hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 269, up 4% on the BSE on back of heavy volumes.



The finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his proposed the hike in the excise duty on cigars, cheroots and cigarillos to 12.5% or Rs 4006 per thousand, whichever is higher, from 12.5% or Rs 3,755 earlier.



On pan masala products, Jaitley said that excise duty has been increased to 9% from 6%, while for other unmanufactured tobacco raised to 8.3% from 4.2% earlier.



Excise duty for cigarettes hiked between 2.5%-6% is positive for ITC, VST Industries and Godfrey Philips as hike is less than expected, according to Systematix Shares & Stocks, Institutional Equity.



ITC, one of the largest manufacturers of cigarettes, is trading close to its all-time high of Rs 273 hit on February 28, 2015 during intra-day trade.



At 02:46 pm; the stock was up 3.5% at Rs 267 as compared to 1.5% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volume on the counter more than doubled with a combined 29.78 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.



(up 6% at Rs 64), VST Industries (up 3% at Rs 2,474), and Godfrey Phillips India (1.5% at Rs 1,028) other stocks were trading higher, erasing their early morning losses on the BSE.

