Claude Smadja: A positive budget to be welcomed

Most observers were expecting that the 2017/18 budget would try to balance the priority of stimulating growth with the need to maintain fiscal discipline. In that respect, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has mostly achieved his objective. It was crucial for the government to help the economy recover from the shock created by demonetisation. However, this budget has avoided the risk of overshoot. The reduction of the taxation base for the lowest income categories and for the micro small and medium enterprises should translate directly into more consumption spending. The same ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?