Claude Smadja: A positive budget to be welcomed

FIIs registered a 33% increase last year and net FDI inflows increased from 1.7% of GDP

Most observers were expecting that the 2017/18 budget would try to balance the priority of stimulating growth with the need to maintain fiscal discipline. In that respect, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has mostly achieved his objective. It was crucial for the government to help the economy recover from the shock created by demonetisation. However, this budget has avoided the risk of overshoot. The reduction of the taxation base for the lowest income categories and for the micro small and medium enterprises should translate directly into more consumption spending. The same ...

Claude Smadja