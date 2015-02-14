Consumers will benefit up to 10% in near term in fuel costs: Deepak Mahurkar

-
What can salaried individuals expect from the Budget for the oil and gas sector?
- Sumit Bansal
Diesel and petrol price decontrol is expected to induce competition in fuel retailing. Consumers will benefit up to 10% in near term with combination of quantity and price check. Targeted LPG and kerosene subsidy will save the exchequer of hundreds of crores of rupees resulting into developmental spending with mid and long term benefits to common people.
