Business Standard

Consumers will benefit up to 10% in near term in fuel costs: Deepak Mahurkar

Deepak Mahurkar, leader oil & gas, PwC India, answers queries on what the oil and gas sector can expect from Budget 2015

Deepak Mahurkar 

Deepak Mahurkar

What can salaried individuals expect from the Budget for the oil and gas sector?
- Sumit Bansal
 
Diesel and petrol price decontrol is expected to induce competition in fuel retailing. Consumers will benefit up to 10% in near term with combination of quantity and price check. Targeted LPG and kerosene subsidy will save the exchequer of hundreds of crores of rupees resulting into developmental spending with mid and long term benefits to common people.
First Published: Sat, February 14 2015. 15:18 IST

