Demonetisation takes you down … so it will be recovery from this year: CEA

After his third-economic survey, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian said there has to be greater discussions in the government regarding universal basic income (UBI). In an interview with Arup Roychoudhury and Indivjal Dhasmana, he says India should focus more on reducing debt. Edited excerpts:

You have recommended in the 2016-17 that the fiscal activism embraced by advanced economies should not be applicable to India and have called for greater fiscal discipline. However, in your 2015-16 Survey, you had called for fiscal expansion in a way, by saying that the time was ripe to review the framework. What has changed in a year?

Last year I had said the pace of consolidation should be slower than what everyone in the government wanted to achieve. The debate last year was whether we should go from 3.9 (fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP) to 3.7 or 3.5. No one said, certainly I did not, that we should go from 3.9 to 4.1. It is a question about how much consolidation you need to go for. Should you be aggressive or modest?

What drove your advice regarding fiscal consolidation for this year?

Let’s wait for the Budget and the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management panel’s report to have a larger discussion on this issue. I think that perhaps you are missing the nuance of what we are saying in the Survey. What we are saying is that if you look at the two financial crises that India faced, they were both preceded by very large pro-cyclical policies. Booms leading to huge spending, troughs leading to deficits, and you don’t come back to fiscal discipline. But fiscal discipline does not translate into aggressive fiscal consolidation. These are two different things.

You referred to a debt crisis in the event that gross domestic product (GDP) falters and rates rise. The Survey also says that this is not a theoretical proposition … that Greece went through this.

Greece, of course had this. That was an extreme case. We need to look at our own debt-GDP ratio. We have brought it down, but it started rising again in the last two-three years. What it showed when it started rising was that the balance between and interest costs and the primary balance … there is a fundamental equation which determines the dynamics. We were relying too much on the growth-interest rate differential. Last year, nominal GDP was around 8.7 per cent and borrowing costs about 7 per cent. That immediately makes your debt dynamics turn. We need to not rely on but on steady improvements in the primary balance. We must have debt on a steady declining path, as a developing economy.

You have been a vocal advocate of universal basic income in this government, as the attests. But should we not actually move beyond the discussions on its feasibility to discussions on its implementation? Can we expect something from the Centre in terms of a policy or a pilot project?

Although as an idea has been around, and Indian economists have written about it, there has not been a debate in India involving the government. Converting what seems like a very good idea into practical policy is not easy. There are so many challenges. We should try for something. In this case, pilot projects are useful, but by definition it is a macro-economic policy.

The Survey talks at length about the impact of and the outlook with regards to it. But you have not spoken on the decision as such and its implementation. As an economist, what are your views on that? Could you elaborate on how would be impacted in the coming year?

It is an issue but it is not an issue that the should get into. As also, one should not look back. It is better to look ahead. takes you down, and your forecast for next year has to start with where you are. So, in that sense, it will be recovery from this year.

On Monday, the Congress came out with its own and criticised the government’s policies, especially regarding employment. You suggested low-scale manufacturing to address that.

Jobs are about getting up, getting investment, and doing some targeted policies for apparel, construction, etc. You have to do a series of things. You have to increase demand for labour.

Your forecasts for the next year as well as estimates for this year are likely to be more accurate than the numbers given out by the chief statistician and the ones which the Budget may release on Wednesday, since you have used proxies for the missing data to better understand the impact of demonetisation.

In this business, we have to try and be as realistic and honest as possible. To be fair to the CSO, they said explicitly that their data does not reflect demonetisation. Now you can have a separate discussion on whether a statistical agency should do that or not. But they have been transparent on that front, though it is a major development. But it can’t be the basis for planning.

How will US President Donald Trump’s recent decisions, especially the restrictions on H1B visas, affect India?

It depends on what they do and how serious it is. Seriousness of the action will determine the impact. If it is draconian, the impact will be severe. As far as India is concerned, what governments do is control things domestically. You have to work within that.