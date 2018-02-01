You are here: Home » Budget » News » Economy

Budget 2018: Boost for textiles exports with Rs 71.48-bn special package

Budget 2018 speech highlights: Rs 500k health coverage for 100 mn families
Business Standard

Digitalisation to new colleges: Key benefits to education sector in Budget

Take a look at some key highlights for the education sector in Union Budget 2018

ANI  |  New Delhi 

budget 2018 , arun jaitley
Finance minister Arun Jaitley and his team ahead of the Union Budget2018 presentation

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has announced a number of schemes and measures that are expected to benefit the education industry and also improve infrastructure in the sector.

"Improvement in quality of teachers can improve quality of education. The government proposes to treat education holistically without segmentation," Arun Jaitley said in the Parliament.

Here are some key highlights for the education sector:

- The government has proposed to increase digital intensity in education, as technology will be the biggest driver in improving quality of education.

- Government will launch 'Revitalising Infrastructure and Systems in Education' by 2022.

- By 2022, every block with more than 50 percent ST population and at least 20,000 tribal people will have 'Ekalavya' school at par with Navodaya Vidayalas.

- The government will introduce 24 new medical colleges, including an upgradation of certain existing colleges. This move will ensure a government medical college in every state.

- Jaitley also proposed to set up two new full-fledged schools of Planning and Architecture.

- The Finance Minister also proposed a gradual move from blackboard to digital board.
First Published: Thu, February 01 2018. 13:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements