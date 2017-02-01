Domestic drug manufacturers unhappy with push for generics alone

The Indian manufacturers lobby, the Indian Association (IDMA), isn't quite happy with the finance minister's announcement during the presentation to amend drugs and cosmetics rules to ensure affordable in the country.

The president of the Deepnath Roy Choudhry is of the opinion that while the domestic manufacturers are contesting that the government is only thinking of marketing generics. It is felt that this proposal will hamper availability of branded drugs.

Others in the drug manufacturing industry are of the opinion that amending the drugs and cosmetic rules will not result in affordable medicines. They feel that the amendments can only ensure quality of medicines.

The domestic manufacturers are also unhappy that the government has not given any incentive to the bulk drug manufacturing segment. India is largely dependent on china by importing bulk drugs.