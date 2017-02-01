Budget
Domestic drug manufacturers unhappy with push for generics alone

It is felt that this proposal will hamper availability of branded drugs

Veena Mani  |  New Delhi 

The Indian manufacturers lobby, the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA), isn't quite happy with the finance minister's announcement during the Budget presentation to amend drugs and cosmetics rules to ensure affordable generics in the country. 

The president of the IDMA Deepnath Roy Choudhry is of the opinion that while the domestic manufacturers are contesting that the government is only thinking of marketing generics. It is felt that this proposal will hamper availability of branded drugs.  

Others in the drug manufacturing industry are of the opinion that amending the drugs and cosmetic rules will not result in affordable medicines. They feel that the amendments can only ensure quality of medicines. 

The domestic manufacturers are also unhappy that the government has not given any incentive to the bulk drug manufacturing segment. India is largely dependent on china by importing bulk drugs.

