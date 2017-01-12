Don't fritter away macro gains via giveaways: Urjit Patel

With 2017 around the corner, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor warned the government against squandering macroeconomic gains through giveaways and against high government debt, the latter of which he said was hurting India's ratings.

"It is easy and quick to fritter away gains regarding macroeconomic stability. But hard and slow to regain them," Patel said at the Vibrant Gujarat summit in Gandhinagar. While some government guarantees and limited subventions could be of help, steep subventions and large credit guarantees would impede optimal allocation of funds and increase moral hazard, he added.

Further, Patel said, "In conjunction, the level of our general government debt as a ratio to is cited by some as coming in the way of a credit rating upgrade."

These remarks come days after Prime Minister announced subventions on small home loans and doubling the credit guarantee limit for small businesses to Rs 2 crore, reported The Times of India.