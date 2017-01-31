Download: Full Economic Survey 2017

The idea of Universal Basic Income (UBI) has come, at least for discussion, says Economic Survey for 2016-17, a pre-budget document even as it asserts that remonetisation will be complete by the end of March. From April onwards, the "transitional pains" caused by demonetisation will start coming to an end and the economy will be on track for normal growth, pegged at 6.75-7.5% for 2017-18, it claims.
The idea of Universal Basic Income (UBI) has come, at least for discussion, says Economic Survey for 2016-17, a pre-budget document even as it asserts that remonetisation will be complete by the end of March. From April onwards, the "transitional pains" caused by demonetisation will start coming to an end and the economy will be on track for normal growth, pegged at 6.75-7.5% for 2017-18, it claims.
