You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Budget News

Farm sector largely ignored in Economic Survey 2016-17
Business Standard

Download: Full Economic Survey 2017

Here is the full document of the Economic Survey 2017. Clink on the link to download

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Subramanian
Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian

The idea of Universal Basic Income (UBI) has come, at least for discussion, says Economic Survey for 2016-17, a pre-budget document even as it asserts that remonetisation will be complete by the end of March. From April onwards, the "transitional pains" caused by demonetisation will start coming to an end and the economy will be on track for normal growth, pegged at 6.75-7.5% for 2017-18, it claims. 

Click here to read and download the full document of the Economic Survey 2017

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Download: Full Economic Survey 2017

Here is the full document of the Economic Survey 2017. Clink on the link to download

Here is the full document of the Economic Survey 2017. Clink on the link to download The idea of Universal Basic Income (UBI) has come, at least for discussion, says Economic Survey for 2016-17, a pre-budget document even as it asserts that remonetisation will be complete by the end of March. From April onwards, the "transitional pains" caused by demonetisation will start coming to an end and the economy will be on track for normal growth, pegged at 6.75-7.5% for 2017-18, it claims. 

Click here to read and download the full document of the Economic Survey 2017 image
Business Standard
177 22

Download: Full Economic Survey 2017

Here is the full document of the Economic Survey 2017. Clink on the link to download

The idea of Universal Basic Income (UBI) has come, at least for discussion, says Economic Survey for 2016-17, a pre-budget document even as it asserts that remonetisation will be complete by the end of March. From April onwards, the "transitional pains" caused by demonetisation will start coming to an end and the economy will be on track for normal growth, pegged at 6.75-7.5% for 2017-18, it claims. 

Click here to read and download the full document of the Economic Survey 2017

image
Business Standard
177 22