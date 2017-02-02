Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Budget 2017 speech

Watch: Budget 2017 devoted to well-being of villagers, farmers: Modi
Business Standard

Download: Full text of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Budget 2017 speech

Here is the full text of the speech delivered by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

tax, individual, Budget

Arun Jaitley, Budget 2017
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday presented the Union Budget for 2017-18. Click on Jaitley's picture to read and download the full text of the finance minister's Budget 2017 speech:

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Download: Full text of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Budget 2017 speech

Here is the full text of the speech delivered by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament

Here is the full text of the speech delivered by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament
Arun Jaitley, Budget 2017
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday presented the Union Budget for 2017-18. Click on Jaitley's picture to read and download the full text of the finance minister's Budget 2017 speech:

 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Download: Full text of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Budget 2017 speech

Here is the full text of the speech delivered by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament

Arun Jaitley, Budget 2017
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday presented the Union Budget for 2017-18. Click on Jaitley's picture to read and download the full text of the finance minister's Budget 2017 speech:

 

image
Business Standard
177 22