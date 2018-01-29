-
ALSO READEconomic Survey 2018: Indians go on producing children till they have sons Economic Survey 2018: Investments trump savings, and 9 other new facts Economic Survey 2018: FY18 GDP at 6.75%; GST, bankruptcy code growth drivers Only 5 states account for 70% of exports, Economic Survey shows Budget 2018: Economic Survey 2017-18 out today- Were past editions accurate?
-
Eco survey 2018: Building district roads for better access need of the hour
The Union government received proposals for declaration of more than 64,000 km of state roads as National Highways from various state governments, against which the Ministry of Road and Transportation
Megha Manchanda Last Updated at January 29, 2018 13:39 IST
http://mybs.in/2Vju1DE
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU