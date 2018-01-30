Economic Survey 2018: Bonds yields rise on deficit, interest rate worries

India's bond markets extended declines, sending the 6.79 percent 10-year bond yield up as much as 13 basis points on worries the government would widen its fiscal deficit target and after an official said there was less scope for monetary easing.

took a hit after the government's annual economic survey called for a pause in fiscal consolidation, leading to concerns that New Delhi would widen its fiscal deficit targets when it unveils its annual on Thursday.

The Finance Ministry's chief economic adviser, Arvind Subramanian, also told a news conference he saw less scope for monetary policy easing because of a recent acceleration in inflation, further pressuring

The 6.79 percent 10-year bond yield rose to as high as 7.61 percent, while the recently unveiled 7.17 percent 10-year bond yield was up 10 bps at 7.41 percent.