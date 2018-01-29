Economic Survey 2018: Demonetisation, GST brought 1.8 million new taxpayers

of high-value currency notes and the introduction of the (GST) brought 1.8 million more people into the income- net, said the Economic Survey 2017-18 released on Monday.





ALSO READ: Economic Survey 2018: FY18 GDP at 6.75%; GST, bankruptcy code growth drivers The Survey’s analysis showed that 10 million new people filed returns between November 2016 and November 2017, compared with 6.2 million during the same period in the preceding six years.

“At first blush, there does seem to have been a substantial increase in the number of new taxpayers,” the Survey said. It said that traditionally, there was a 0.8 per cent monthly increase in new filers – representing growth of 10 per cent annually before GST and

“The level of filers by November 2017 was 31 per cent greater than what this trend would suggest, a statistically significant difference. This translates roughly into about 1.8 million additional due to demonetisation-cum-GST, representing 3 per cent of existing taxpayers,” the Survey added.





ALSO READ: Economic Survey 2018: Investments trump savings, and 9 other new facts Further analysis in the Survey suggested that new filers reported an average income, in many cases, close to the income- threshold of Rs 250,000, limiting the early revenue impact to the “As income growth over time pushes many of the new filers over the threshold, the revenue dividends should increase robustly,” it said.

The Survey, however, noted that GST and impacted the informal cash-intensive sectors.

“ temporarily reduced demand and hampered production, especially in the informal sector, which transacts mainly in cash. This shock largely faded away by mid-2017, when the cash-GDP ratio stabilised,” the Survey said.

It said that the rural demand, which had not yet reached the pre- levels, was recovering.





ALSO READ: Economic Survey 2018: Formal jobs far more than current official estimates “But at that point GST was introduced, affecting supply chains, especially those in which small (who found it difficult to comply with the paperwork demands) were suppliers of intermediates to larger manufacturing companies,” it added.

The Survey said that the impact of and GST on exports is receding with services export and private remittances rebounding.

“On specifically, the cash-to-GDP ratio has stabilised, suggesting a return to equilibrium,” according to the Survey. Since June last year, the trend in currency is identical to the pre- period, it said.

“The stabilisation also permits estimation of the impact of demonetisation: about Rs 2.8 trillion less cash (1.8 percent of GDP) and about Rs. 3.8 trillion less high denomination notes (2.5 percent of GDP),” the survey noted.





