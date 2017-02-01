Economic Survey: A Snapshot

The Survey calls for more privatisation in the civil aviation, banking and fertiliser sectors

Look and feel For the first time the Survey this year comes in two parts. A detailed review of the year gone by will appear in the course of the year The 335-page Survey is divided into three sections — The Perspective, The Proximate, and The Persistent A chapter titled Eight Interesting Facts About India showcases economic trends and analysis The Survey embraces Big Data to highlight the interplay between flow of goods and people and its impact on economic activity

Trivia Around 200 people find mention in the acknowledgement Some notable names, who or whose work find a mention in some of the chapters include John Maynard Keynes, T S Eliot, William Shakespeare, Ramakrishna Paramhansa, George Eliot, Antiphon the Sophist, Mahatma Gandhi, Lee Kuan Yew, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rabindranath Tagore The names of chapters are angular. Sample these: Demonetisation: To Deify or Demonise?; The Festering Twin Balance Sheet Problem; The Economic Vision for Precocious, Cleavaged India The chapter on is 24 pages long, while the one on universal basic income occupies 22

State of the economy Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2016-17 to dip to 6.5%, down from 7.6% in the past financial year Economic growth to rebound to 6.75-7.5% in 2017-18 Farm sector to grow at 4.1% this year, up from 1.2% in 2015-16 Growth rate of industrial sector estimated to moderate to 5.2% in 2016-17 from 7.4% last year to affect growth rate by 0.25-0.5 per cent, but to have long-term benefits Fiscal gains from will take time to realize

Issues and priorities The Survey advocates a different approach to tackle the twin balance sheet problems of overleveraged companies and bad loan-encumbered banks Set up a centralised Public Sector Asset Rehabilitation Agency to take charge of the largest, most difficult cases, and make politically tough decisions to reduce debt The Survey says structural reform in the sector has to consider the issue of government majority ownership in public sector banks On fiscal management, the Survey highlights the risk in India’s strategy of relying on rapid growth, rather than steady primary balance adjustment, to reduce debt To build on the long-term benefits of demonetisation, the Survey suggests a series of follow-up actions This includes measures to drive demand, faster remonetisation, reforms, including bringing land and real estate into the GST, reducing rates and stamp duties While giving a thumbs-up to the concept of a universal basic income (UBI), the Survey notes a number of implementation challenges could make UBI another add-on to anti-poverty and social programmes, making it financially unaffordable The Survey suggests a radically different route to regional and social development, including offering UBI as an option for availing social benefits The Survey calls for more privatisation in the civil aviation, and fertiliser sectors, to further the economic reforms process Real estate prices could fall further, as investing undeclared income in real estate becomes more difficult, the Survey says

