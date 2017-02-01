Economic Survey: A Snapshot

-
ALSO READOne economic India: Transition to regime complicated, says Economic Survey Economic Survey: Return to realism Economic Survey projects FY18 GDP growth at 6.75-7.5% post demonetisation Economic Survey: GST will create a common market & improve tax compliance Will less cash raise the tax-GDP ratio?
- For the first time the Survey this year comes in two parts. A detailed review of the year gone by will appear in the course of the year
- The 335-page Survey is divided into three sections — The Perspective, The Proximate, and The Persistent
- A chapter titled Eight Interesting Facts About India showcases economic trends and analysis
- The Survey embraces Big Data to highlight the interplay between flow of goods and people and its impact on economic activity
- Around 200 people find mention in the acknowledgement
- Some notable names, who or whose work find a mention in some of the chapters include John Maynard Keynes, T S Eliot, William Shakespeare, Ramakrishna Paramhansa, George Eliot, Antiphon the Sophist, Mahatma Gandhi, Lee Kuan Yew, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rabindranath Tagore
- The names of chapters are angular. Sample these: Demonetisation: To Deify or Demonise?; The Festering Twin Balance Sheet Problem; The Economic Vision for Precocious, Cleavaged India
- The chapter on demonetisation is 24 pages long, while the one on universal basic income occupies 22
State of the economy
- Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2016-17 to dip to 6.5%, down from 7.6% in the past financial year
- Economic growth to rebound to 6.75-7.5% in 2017-18
- Farm sector to grow at 4.1% this year, up from 1.2% in 2015-16
- Growth rate of industrial sector estimated to moderate to 5.2% in 2016-17 from 7.4% last year
- Demonetisation to affect growth rate by 0.25-0.5 per cent, but to have long-term benefits
- Fiscal gains from GST will take time to realize
- The Survey advocates a different approach to tackle the twin balance sheet problems of overleveraged companies and bad loan-encumbered banks
- Set up a centralised Public Sector Asset Rehabilitation Agency to take charge of the largest, most difficult cases, and make politically tough decisions to reduce debt
- The Survey says structural reform in the banking sector has to consider the issue of government majority ownership in public sector banks
- On fiscal management, the Survey highlights the risk in India’s strategy of relying on rapid growth, rather than steady primary balance adjustment, to reduce debt
- To build on the long-term benefits of demonetisation, the Survey suggests a series of follow-up actions
- This includes measures to drive demand, faster remonetisation, tax reforms, including bringing land and real estate into the GST, reducing tax rates and stamp duties
- While giving a thumbs-up to the concept of a universal basic income (UBI), the Survey notes a number of implementation challenges could make UBI another add-on to anti-poverty and social programmes, making it financially unaffordable
- The Survey suggests a radically different route to regional and social development, including offering UBI as an option for availing social benefits
- The Survey calls for more privatisation in the civil aviation, banking and fertiliser sectors, to further the economic reforms process
- Real estate prices could fall further, as investing undeclared income in real estate becomes more difficult, the Survey says