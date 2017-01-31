Economic Survey: Batting for fiscal consolidation

If the Budget is in sync with the Survey, we could see fiscal deficit at 3% of GDP by March 2018

The last two Economic Surveys stood out in terms of scholarship, with well-researched insights and prognosis of the economy, nifty presentation, and absorbing narration. The latest edition is no different, only the macroeconomic context has changed -- and how. Unlike the last two, where drought clouded the outlook, this one has been written in the backdrop of an unprecedented monetary experiment -– demonetisation -– and the imminent tectonic shift in geopolitics and global trade. After decades of opening up and integration, the world economy seems to be taking an insular ...

Dharmakirti Joshi