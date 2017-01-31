Economic Survey: Don't penalise cash withdrawals, says Arvind Subramanian

Starting with a Ramakrishna Paramahamsa quote “Taka mati, mati taka” that compares money to mud, the chapter on in the skipped the difficult questions on shoddy implementation, but tried to address the questions on how to get the best out of the “reverse helicopter drop” in the long term.



Advising against any impulse to penalise cash withdrawals in the short term, Chief Economic Adviser said in the survey: “The early elimination of withdrawal limits will help build confidence. By the same token, there should be no penalties on cash withdrawals, which would only encourage cash hoarding.”



Supply of currency should follow actual demand and not be dictated by official estimates of “desirable demand”. In other words, “the should re-establish internal convertibility, guaranteeing to give the public the amount of currency that the latter wants,” he added.



Hailing the move as unconventional and unprecedented in peace time, the survey argued that the liquidity squeeze was less severe than suggested by the headlines. “India has given a whole new expression to unconventional monetary policy, with the difference that whereas advanced economies have focused on expanding the money supply, India’s has reduced it. This policy could be considered a “reverse helicopter drop”, or perhaps more accurately a 'helicopter hoover'."



The survey suggested a number of follow-up actions that would minimise the costs and maximise the benefits of demonetisation. These include: fast, demand-driven, remonetisation; further tax reforms, including bringing land and real estate into the GST, reducing tax rates and stamp duties; and acting to allay anxieties about over-zealous tax administration. “These actions would allow growth to return to trend in 2017-18, following a temporary decline in 2016-17,” the survey concluded.



The long-term benefits may not necessarily become manifest in the next six months but evidence should start trickling in over a one-year horizon and beyond. It identified three future markers of success.



First, changes in the use of digital payment methods across the three categories of digital access identified earlier, namely, smart phone users, regular phone users and the phoneless, respectively. The early signs are encouraging.



Second, the cash-GDP ratio, which should decline as more saving is channeled through the formal financial system and black money falls. On one estimate of black money, the cash-GDP ratio could decline permanently by about 2 percentage points.



The most important marker of success would be taxes. The number of new income tax payers as well as the magnitude of reported and taxable income should go up over time. As of FY14, there were about 36.5 million tax payers who filed returns and about 17.3 million tax payers who didn’t file returns. Over time, these numbers should rise significantly. That will be the surest sign of success, the survey said.



The survey conceded that people could have found ways around the move by inventing laundering mechanisms. “In all these cases, black money holders still suffered a substantial loss, in taxes or “conversion fees”. Moreover, bank accounts are still being screened for suspicious transactions, which means that those who engaged in laundering run the risk of punitive taxes and prosecution, in addition to the fees or taxes already paid.”



The survey expected the Helicopter Hoover to have profound impact on realty sector by putting pressure on prices. “An equilibrium reduction in real estate prices is desirable as it will lead to affordable housing for the middle class, and facilitate labour mobility across India currently impeded by high and unaffordable rents,” it concluded.





Impact of demonetisation Sector Effect till December Likely longer-term effect Cash Declined sharply Will recover but settle at a lower level Bank deposits Increased sharply Will decline, but settle at a slightly higher level Interest rates Fell Loan rates could fall further, if deposit rates durable Corruption

(underlying illicit activities) NA Could decline, if sops for compliance improve Unaccounted income Stock of black money fell Reduction in flow of unaccounted income Real estate Prices declined Prices could fall further Broader economy Job losses, decline in farm incomes, social disruption Should gradually stabilise