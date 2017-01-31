You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Budget News

Budget 2017: PM Narendra Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' session
Economic Survey projects FY18 GDP growth at 6.75-7.5% post demonetisation

Once the cash supply is replenished, the economy would revert to normal

The real GDP growth in 2017-18 is projected to be in the range of 6.75-7.5 per cent, said the Economic Survey 2016-17. The government has said that the adverse impact of demonetisation on GDP growth would be transitional. The Economic Survey, presented in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, has stated that once the cash supply is replenished, which is likely to be achieved by end-March 2017, the economy would revert to normal.

The Economic Survey pointed out that demonetisation would have both short-term costs and long-term benefits. Briefly, the costs include a contraction in cash money supply and subsequent, albeit temporary, slowdown in GDP growth. While the benefits include increased digitisation, greater tax compliance and a reduction in real estate prices, which taken together could increase long-run tax revenue collections and GDP growth.

